Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Trading Down 10%

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10% on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.03 and last traded at $74.62. Approximately 200,055 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 660,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Root from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Root from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Root from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Root Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -7.47 and a beta of 2.85.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.64) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by $0.85. Root had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 73.62%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Root, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Root

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Root by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $121,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, HST Ventures LLC boosted its position in shares of Root by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. HST Ventures LLC now owns 51,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 9,317 shares during the period. 59.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Root Company Profile

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. It operates a direct-to-consumer model; and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. The company's direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

Featured Articles

