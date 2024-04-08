Royal Bank of Canada Begins Coverage on GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL)

Research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, StockNewsAPI reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

Shares of NYSE GFL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $34.73. The stock had a trading volume of 45,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,181,570. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -347.10 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.56. GFL Environmental has a 52-week low of $26.87 and a 52-week high of $39.06.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. GFL Environmental had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. Analysts expect that GFL Environmental will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,915,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,355 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,022,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,402,000 after purchasing an additional 478,412 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,627,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,095 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,384,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in GFL Environmental by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,231,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,558,000 after purchasing an additional 77,156 shares in the last quarter. 64.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

