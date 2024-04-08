Royal Bank of Canada Increases AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$10.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AGF.B has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. CIBC upgraded AGF Management from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$10.75.

Get AGF Management alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on AGF Management

AGF Management Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at AGF Management

Shares of TSE:AGF.B opened at C$8.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.39. AGF Management has a one year low of C$6.30 and a one year high of C$9.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.52. The company has a market cap of C$539.15 million, a P/E ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.79.

In other AGF Management news, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.68 per share, with a total value of C$115,200.00. In other news, Director Judy Goldring acquired 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$4.99 per share, with a total value of C$249,999.00. Also, insider AGF EMPLOYEE BENEFIT PLAN TRUST acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$7.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$115,200.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 353,365 shares of company stock valued at $2,665,144 and have sold 159,394 shares valued at $1,236,812. 18.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AGF Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AGF Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGF Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.