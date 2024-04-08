Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VYX. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Northcoast Research upgraded NCR Voyix from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 18th. They issued a neutral rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of VYX stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52. NCR Voyix has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $19.01.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.92). NCR Voyix had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a positive return on equity of 21.46%. The company had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.23 million. NCR Voyix’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NCR Voyix will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through Retail, Hospitality, Digital Banking, Payments & Network, and Self-Service Banking segments. It offers managed services, including ATM-as-a-Service solutions that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

