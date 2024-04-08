Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 30,035 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 177,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,035 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DFAR. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,659,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,747,000 after acquiring an additional 84,936 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 10,544.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,360,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,999 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 1,300,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,382,000 after acquiring an additional 96,714 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,162,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,691,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 788,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,393,000 after acquiring an additional 96,551 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $21.86. The stock had a trading volume of 30,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 200,840. The firm has a market capitalization of $708.26 million, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $18.31 and a one year high of $23.22.

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

