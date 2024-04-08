Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 37.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,202 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Lam Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 145.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lam Group Inc. now owns 6,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 6,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 85,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,019. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.23. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $26.42.

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

