Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 66.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 26,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 125,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 37,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $106.58. 1,467,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,578,577. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $100.78 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

