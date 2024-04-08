Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,835 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF makes up about 0.4% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFIS. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,130,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,508,000 after acquiring an additional 41,958 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,872,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,959,000 after acquiring an additional 252,860 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,615,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,378,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,463,000 after acquiring an additional 685,191 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,311,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,768,000 after acquiring an additional 233,246 shares during the period.

BATS DFIS traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $24.95. 1,792,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $758.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

