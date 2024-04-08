Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 703.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in General Electric by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Electric stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $155.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,859,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,634,063. General Electric has a 1 year low of $93.47 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $170.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.62.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.79.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

