Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises about 0.8% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 91.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,967,000 after purchasing an additional 108,283 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VT traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $109.86. The stock had a trading volume of 599,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,990,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $107.52 and a 200 day moving average of $100.97. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $110.74.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.