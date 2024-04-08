Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Has $478,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. decreased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Boyer National Bank grew its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 172,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 419,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,027,000 after acquiring an additional 45,980 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 234,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 693,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after buying an additional 221,711 shares during the period. Finally, ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 171,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,803,000 after buying an additional 13,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 279,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,083. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $30.31.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

