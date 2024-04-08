Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 11,400 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,392 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the quarter. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up 5.3% of Ruedi Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $11,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.59. 137,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 564,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $21.39 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.69.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

