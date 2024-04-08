Safe Hits One Day Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 8th. Safe has a market cap of $41.48 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $1.99 or 0.00002779 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Safe has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.97 or 0.00106049 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00036187 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00015820 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99006608 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

