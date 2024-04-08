Safe Tops 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39 (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 8th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.99 or 0.00002788 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Safe has a market capitalization of $41.47 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.50 or 0.00105788 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00036112 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015058 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000186 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Safe Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 1.99006608 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

