Saitama (SAITAMA) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

Saitama (SAITAMA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 8th. Over the last week, Saitama has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Saitama has a total market capitalization of $68.82 million and approximately $954,708.45 worth of Saitama was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Saitama coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Saitama alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00014761 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001572 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00016717 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71,528.86 or 1.00178062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011108 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.71 or 0.00132643 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0472 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Saitama Coin Profile

SAITAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Saitama’s total supply is 9,972,304,913 coins and its circulating supply is 42,197,677,106 coins. The official website for Saitama is linktr.ee/wearesaitama. The Reddit community for Saitama is https://reddit.com/r/wearesaitama. Saitama’s official Twitter account is @saitachaincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Saitama

According to CryptoCompare, “SaitaChain Coin (STC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. SaitaChain Coin has a current supply of 9,972,304,912.535738. The last known price of SaitaChain Coin is 0.00173221 USD and is up 2.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $1,123,719.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://linktr.ee/WeAreSaitama.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Saitama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Saitama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Saitama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Saitama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Saitama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.