Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC) Shares Purchased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 1.3% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.21% of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 93,105.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,227,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,412,945,000 after acquiring an additional 140,076,592 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the third quarter worth about $52,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,046.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,435,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,742 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,716,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter worth about $28,087,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $35.73. 351,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,933. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.89 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

