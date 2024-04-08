Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Bought by Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF during the third quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.19. 379,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,618,955. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $80.82.

Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.