Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Lifted by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 144,075 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Leisure Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.32. The stock had a trading volume of 79,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,772. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

