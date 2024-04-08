Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Cut by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 771,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 6.9% of Valley National Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Valley National Advisers Inc. owned about 0.12% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $43,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.5% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,701,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220,404 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,976,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 22.8% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,582,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,535 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.49. The stock had a trading volume of 321,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,738. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.26 and its 200 day moving average is $55.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $47.57 and a twelve month high of $62.24.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

