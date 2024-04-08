Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Lifted by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,281,650 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,559,108 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for about 22.4% of HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC owned 1.61% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $579,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 128,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 75,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 6,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,405,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 323,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,087 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCHX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,062,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,290. The company has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $62.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.