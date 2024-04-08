Scotiabank Increases Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Price Target to $20.00

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) had its price objective upped by research analysts at Scotiabank from $19.50 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 10.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Thursday, February 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Pan American Silver from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Shares of PAAS stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349,275 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,809,496. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of -59.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $669.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 45,833,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $748,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,842,547 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after acquiring an additional 35,271,958 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,065,572 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,361,000 after buying an additional 176,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 41.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,601,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,564,000 after buying an additional 3,107,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Pan American Silver by 2.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,166,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,246,000 after buying an additional 197,948 shares in the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Articles

