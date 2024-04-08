Scotiabank Raises New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target to $2.00

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Scotiabank from $1.65 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.99% from the company’s current price.

NGD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.64.

Shares of New Gold stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $1.77. 3,640,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,723,862. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.54. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $199.20 million for the quarter. New Gold had a positive return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 8.20%. Analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,886,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775,882 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in New Gold by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,612,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,903,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421,488 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in New Gold by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,216,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,186,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in New Gold by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,605,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after acquiring an additional 353,200 shares during the period. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in New Gold by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 10,101,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,748,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, develops and operates of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interest in the Rainy River mine located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada; and New Afton project situated in South-Central British Columbia.

