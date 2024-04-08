Seele-N (SEELE) One Day Trading Volume Hits $15.23

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 8th. Seele-N has a market capitalization of $428,467.84 and approximately $15.23 worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seele-N token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Seele-N has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Seele-N alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00008705 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00014540 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001584 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00016531 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71,877.53 or 0.99949374 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00011203 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000087 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.35 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Seele-N’s official website is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @n_seele.

Buying and Selling Seele-N

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.00001837 USD and is down -2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Seele-N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Seele-N and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.