Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) is Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s Largest Position

Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Sensata Technologies accounts for 2.2% of Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned 0.23% of Sensata Technologies worth $12,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the third quarter worth $1,294,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,952,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $111,647,000 after buying an additional 166,584 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 71.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 303,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $11,492,000 after buying an additional 126,295 shares during the period. Kempner Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,823 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after buying an additional 42,867 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in Sensata Technologies by 43.0% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on ST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ST stock opened at $35.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -708.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.37.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $992.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.