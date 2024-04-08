SharkNinja (NYSE:SN) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.30

SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 65.30 and last traded at 64.89, with a volume of 100359 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 64.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on SharkNinja in a research note on Monday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 63.17.

Get SharkNinja alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 55.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of 49.61.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported 0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 0.86 by 0.08. The firm had revenue of 1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.31 billion. SharkNinja had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SharkNinja

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SN. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,529,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,751,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 3rd quarter valued at about $873,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $6,496,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in SharkNinja during the third quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

SharkNinja Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SharkNinja Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SharkNinja and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.