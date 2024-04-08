Shell (LON:SHEL) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 3,000 ($37.66) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.35% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,086 ($38.74).

Get Shell alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Shell

Shell Trading Up 1.5 %

Insider Activity

Shares of Shell stock traded up GBX 40.95 ($0.51) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 2,820.95 ($35.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,135,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,305,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Shell has a 52 week low of GBX 2,214 ($27.79) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,825.50 ($35.47). The stock has a market cap of £181.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,535.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,563.13.

In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,552 ($32.04) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,108.46). In related news, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.04) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,108.46). Also, insider Sinead Gorman purchased 18,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.31) per share, with a total value of £455,803.44 ($572,186.09). Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shell Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.