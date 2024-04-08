Shell (LON:SHEL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($47.70) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 34.71% from the company’s current price.
SHEL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Shell from GBX 3,000 ($37.66) to GBX 2,950 ($37.03) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($37.66) price target on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,086 ($38.74).
In other news, insider Charles Roxburgh acquired 3,000 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.04) per share, for a total transaction of £76,560 ($96,108.46). In other news, insider Sinead Gorman acquired 18,276 shares of Shell stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,494 ($31.31) per share, for a total transaction of £455,803.44 ($572,186.09). Also, insider Charles Roxburgh purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,552 ($32.04) per share, with a total value of £76,560 ($96,108.46). Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.
Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.
