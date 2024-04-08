Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Hutchinson

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its holdings in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,418 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,487 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Shell were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SHEL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,739,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $549,346,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Shell by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

SHEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of SHEL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.24. 1,382,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,665,417. Shell plc has a 1-year low of $55.78 and a 1-year high of $71.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $229.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $80.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

