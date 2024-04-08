Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns “Hold” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $335.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $263.00.

SWAV has been the topic of several other reports. CL King began coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a peer perform rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Shockwave Medical currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $284.80.

SWAV stock opened at $326.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a PE ratio of 84.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Shockwave Medical has a one year low of $157.00 and a one year high of $331.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $266.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 23.97%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total value of $298,815.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at $7,646,383.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.59, for a total transaction of $2,175,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,692,592.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after purchasing an additional 89,094 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 751.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

