Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from SVB Leerink

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by SVB Leerink in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $335.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $361.00. SVB Leerink’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.80% from the stock’s previous close.

SWAV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. CL King reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $335.00 target price (up previously from $263.00) on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.70.

Shares of Shockwave Medical stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $325.88. 5,499,228 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,019. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.98. The company has a quick ratio of 10.73, a current ratio of 11.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. Shockwave Medical has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $331.58.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.43 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Trinh Phung sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.18, for a total transaction of $298,815.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,646,383.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.67, for a total value of $1,150,680.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,344,834.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,813 shares of company stock worth $25,938,579 over the last quarter. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Shockwave Medical by 484.9% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,019,000 after purchasing an additional 89,094 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical during the 4th quarter worth about $4,092,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,805,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,529,000 after purchasing an additional 453,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 751.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters used in IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter used for IVL System in large diameter vessels.

