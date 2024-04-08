Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $5.18

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSWGet Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.36. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 2,501,763 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Sibanye Stillwater Trading Up 6.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Institutional Trading of Sibanye Stillwater

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Company Profile

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

