Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) Shares Gap Up to $5.18

Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.18, but opened at $5.36. Sibanye Stillwater shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 2,501,763 shares traded.

SBSW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sibanye Stillwater currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 142.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sibanye Stillwater by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,765,000 after buying an additional 73,747 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sibanye Stillwater during the 1st quarter worth approximately $807,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Sibanye Stillwater by 95.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 154,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 75,545 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

