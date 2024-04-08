SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) PT Lowered to $45.00 at Truist Financial

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SBOW. KeyCorp downgraded SilverBow Resources from an overweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Friday. Citigroup began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on SilverBow Resources in a research report on Monday, February 12th. They set a buy rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $44.50.

SilverBow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of SBOW opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SilverBow Resources has a one year low of $21.08 and a one year high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.77 million, a P/E ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.35 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.89). SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 45.64%. The firm had revenue of $212.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SilverBow Resources will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverBow Resources

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 8.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, exploration, develops, acquires, and operates oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

