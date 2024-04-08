Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,839,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,663,056 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.78.

Silvercorp Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $679.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silvercorp Metals

About Silvercorp Metals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVM. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sprott Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 994,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 44,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.

