Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,839,619 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the previous session’s volume of 1,663,056 shares.The stock last traded at $3.82 and had previously closed at $3.78.
The company has a market capitalization of $679.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.21.
Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $58.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Kuanping silver-lead-zinc-gold project located in located in Shanzhou District, Sanmenxia City, Henan Province, China; Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; and Baiyunpu (BYP) mine located in Hunan Province, China.
