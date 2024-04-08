Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Lowered to $34.00 at DA Davidson

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Free Report) had its target price cut by DA Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Simply Good Foods from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $41.00) on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Simply Good Foods from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Simply Good Foods in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.17.

Simply Good Foods Stock Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90. Simply Good Foods has a one year low of $30.00 and a one year high of $43.00.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $308.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.26 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 11.12%. Simply Good Foods’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Simply Good Foods will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Simply Good Foods news, Director Robert G. Montgomery sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,767.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Susan Hunsberger sold 35,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $1,422,456.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,103.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Simply Good Foods

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,961,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,882,000 after buying an additional 60,072 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,992,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,461,000 after buying an additional 259,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,770,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,990,000 after buying an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,106,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,136,000 after buying an additional 559,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,037,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,138,000 after buying an additional 95,130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer-packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers protein bars, ready-to-drink shakes, sweet and salty snacks, cookies, protein chips, and recipes under the Atkins and Quest brand names.

