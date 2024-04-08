SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) Hits New 1-Year High at $70.99

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $70.99 and last traded at $70.55, with a volume of 48154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of SkyWest from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SkyWest from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen raised SkyWest from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

SkyWest Stock Up 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.56 and a beta of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.31. SkyWest had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $751.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS. SkyWest's revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SkyWest

In other news, Director James L. Welch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.72, for a total value of $133,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,790.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SkyWest

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYW. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SkyWest in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of SkyWest by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About SkyWest

(Get Free Report)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

