SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.95.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLM shares. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded SLM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SLM in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on SLM from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on SLM from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Insider Transactions at SLM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SLM

In other news, EVP Donna F. Vieira sold 12,308 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total transaction of $249,483.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,564,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 94,078 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $1,949,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,751 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SLM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after buying an additional 220,154 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in SLM during the 4th quarter valued at $583,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SLM by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,136,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $633,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

SLM Price Performance

Shares of SLM stock opened at $21.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.16. SLM has a 12 month low of $12.26 and a 12 month high of $21.94.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $725.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.20 million. SLM had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 20.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SLM will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.33%.

SLM declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 24th that allows the company to buyback $650.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Featured Articles

