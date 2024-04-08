Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.70.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Snap from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th.

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE:SNAP opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. Snap has a 1 year low of $7.86 and a 1 year high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Snap

In other news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total value of $1,340,853.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at $39,409,682.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $210,080.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 461,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,840.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 470,462 shares of company stock worth $5,286,078.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Snap by 2,580.4% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Snap by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Snap by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Snap by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Snap Company Profile

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

