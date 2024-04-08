SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $7.50 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $6.50.

SOFI has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush reissued an underperform rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.08.

SoFi Technologies Price Performance

SoFi Technologies stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.47 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. SoFi Technologies has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.70.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $615.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 56,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.93, for a total value of $389,971.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 390,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in SoFi Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 65,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services in the United States, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money.

Featured Stories

