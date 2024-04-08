Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Head to Head Survey

Soitec (OTCMKTS:SLOIY – Get Free Report) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Dividends

Soitec pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Applied Materials pays an annual dividend of $1.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Soitec pays out -19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Materials pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Applied Materials has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Soitec is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Soitec and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Soitec N/A N/A N/A Applied Materials 27.03% 43.56% 22.53%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Soitec 1 1 4 0 2.50 Applied Materials 1 5 19 0 2.72

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Soitec and Applied Materials, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Applied Materials has a consensus target price of $196.13, suggesting a potential downside of 6.25%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Soitec.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Soitec and Applied Materials’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Soitec N/A N/A N/A ($1.64) -31.54 Applied Materials $26.52 billion 6.55 $6.86 billion $8.50 24.59

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Soitec. Soitec is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Applied Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Applied Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Soitec on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Soitec

Soitec S.A. designs and manufactures semiconductor materials worldwide. Its products are used to manufacture chips that are used in smart phones, tablets, computers, IT servers, and data centers, as well as electronic components in cars, connected devices, and industrial and medical equipment. It offers Fully Depleted Silicon-On-Insulator (FD-SOI) for automotive radar and processors, and PD-SOI and FinFET-SOI products for high-performance computing markets. The company also offers RF-SOI substrates for front-end module devices, as well as 4G LTE and 5G smartphones. In addition, it offers power-SOI; Smart photonics-SOI; Smart Imager-SOI; Auto Smartsic; Connect RF-GaN; and Gallium Nitride (GAN) Epitaxial wafers for energy efficient power management system. Soitec S.A. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Bernin, France.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc. engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices. It operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

