SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 2,860 Shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,929 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 0.19% of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF worth $3,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $166,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 4,360 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 55,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 32,260,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,681,000 after buying an additional 614,967 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $46.88. The stock had a trading volume of 157,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,624. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

