SOL Capital Management CO Acquires 60,042 Shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGSD – Free Report) by 127.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,042 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO owned approximately 1.03% of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 23,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 2,697 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF by 31.4% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period.

Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGSD remained flat at $25.38 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 188,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,135. Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $24.97 and a one year high of $25.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.34.

About Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF

The Capital Group Short Duration Income ETF (CGSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that invests in a broad portfolio of investment grade bonds, debts, and money market instruments. The average portfolio duration is expected to be less than two years.

