SOL Capital Management CO Cuts Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned 0.05% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 325,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,151,000 after purchasing an additional 9,762 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 224,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,077,000 after acquiring an additional 6,722 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $768,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 160,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after acquiring an additional 27,144 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VFH traded up $0.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,824. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.87 and a fifty-two week high of $102.60.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

