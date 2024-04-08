SOL Capital Management CO Decreases Stock Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 86,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,506 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 22,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 82,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after buying an additional 16,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MLPX traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.01. 167,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,800. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.58. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $38.30 and a 1 year high of $49.67.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

