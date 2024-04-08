SOL Capital Management CO Has $10.24 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,235 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

SPLG traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $61.02. 6,290,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,680,849. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.41.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

