SOL Capital Management CO Has $20.97 Million Stock Holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 878,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,379 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF accounts for 2.8% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $20,968,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lantz Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 268,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,517,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after buying an additional 80,298 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 77,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after buying an additional 42,694 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $698,000. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000.

Shares of CGXU stock traded up $0.14 on Monday, hitting $25.84. 578,993 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 610,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average of $23.42. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.92.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

