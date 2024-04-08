SOL Capital Management CO Has $3.13 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,155 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth $3,510,000. Bill Few Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Goodman Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 681,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,135,000 after purchasing an additional 16,261 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 27,505,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,450,000 after purchasing an additional 694,340 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPDW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,638,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,223,072. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.06. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $29.39 and a twelve month high of $35.94.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

