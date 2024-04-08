SOL Capital Management CO Has $8.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

SOL Capital Management CO increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.1% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.05% of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF worth $8,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MGK. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA MGK traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $285.20. 173,915 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,841. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $199.81 and a 12 month high of $291.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $282.11 and a 200-day moving average of $258.58.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.