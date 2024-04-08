SOL Capital Management CO Increases Holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 70,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,914 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO owned about 0.10% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $3,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 12,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.97. The company had a trading volume of 199,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.07 and a 200 day moving average of $55.05. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.65 and a 52-week high of $59.29.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

