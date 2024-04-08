SOL Capital Management CO Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $4,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $764,948,000 after buying an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $199,277,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $147,633,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $177.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,323,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,160,042. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $179.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.00.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

