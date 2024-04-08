SOL Capital Management CO Sells 135 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SOL Capital Management CO cut its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.4% of SOL Capital Management CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $17,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 113.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,777,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,134,368,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423,350 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 156,045.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,491,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,580,806,000 after acquiring an additional 43,463,232 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 40,957.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,332,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,602,698,000 after acquiring an additional 28,263,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,477,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,114 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,372.7% during the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 804,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $298,345,000 after acquiring an additional 771,827 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QQQ traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $440.60. 28,090,424 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,886,637. The business’s fifty day moving average is $436.57 and its 200 day moving average is $403.29. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

